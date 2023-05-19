Real estate mogul Jason Oppenheim appears to be on top of the world right now.

He is the president and founder of The Oppenheim Group alongside his twin brother, Brett. The brothers and their team star in the Netflix reality series “Selling Sunset.”

The series follows the drama, work and love lives of the real estate agents and the brothers themselves. Oppenheim himself gets entangled in it sometimes and has dated some of his colleagues.

He recently dated Chrishell Stause, who has since moved on to Australian musician G Flip. The two ladies just tied the knot.

When it comes to Stause and other exes, Oppenheim has no hard feelings and is happy for them.

“I was super supportive of all of Chrishell’s decisions, especially as it relates to relationships,” he told KTLA 5’s Dayna Devon. “I like the two of them. I think they’re awesome. I also think it’s a good example for people. There’s a lot of social pressure and cultural pressure on all of us and for her (Chrishell) to just kind of supersede that and do what feels right for her in her heart, I’m impressed.”

At the end of the day, his former girlfriends are just that- his friends.

“My exes are my best friends, all of them,” he said. “They don’t always get along, as you’ll probably see. When you love someone and you’re with them every day and you have that connection, I don’t. To me, what’s awkward is not being close to them.”

The show’s new season doesn’t skimp on the drama, but there is concern that there will be no “villain” seeing as former castmate Christine Quinn is out.

“I think that every one of us gets mud on our face this season. Honestly, I think this is a more textured and more layered season in a way,” he described. ” I’m just really interested because I don’t think any of us come out unscathed.”

Season 6 of “Selling Sunset” is streaming on Netflix now.