Jax is a rising star in the music industry who got her start in the business by doing parodies on TikTok but it hasn’t been all fun and games.

The singer battled thyroid cancer right after she moved out to Los Angeles to pursue her career in music. While she was down and recovering, the artist discovered a talent for songwriting and wrote songs for other artists to help her out financially during this time in her life.

Many people have heard of and have seen Jax, especially when she went viral back in 2020 and by the way, she continues to be so candid on the platform.

“TikTok is really unique because the feed is for everyone, it’s kind of the most equal opportunity it gets of all the apps, ” explained the influencer. “It gave me a massive opportunity to share my music with people.”

Now songwriting comes easy for Jax, particularly when she wrote her single “Victoria’s Secret” for the little girl that she babysits.

“She was telling me that she was going through something with her body and feeling kind of insecure,” she said. “This felt like a sisterly responsibility as opposed to just writing about my own problems. I wanted to make sure that kids don’t go through what I went through.”

After Jax had come out with her single, the big lingerie brand, Victoria’s Secret released a statement about her song.

The singer explained it was very cool to get the acknowledgment of the multi-billion dollar company and thinks it’s great if companies are willing to change and really be about the positivity movement.

Jax’s hit single “Victoria’s Secret” is available everywhere now and for tickets to the I Heart Music Festival go to axs.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 20, 2022.