When it comes to Jay Pharoah’s love life, he’s keeping things economically responsible.

“I’m trying to center and get focused on one, because you can’t be talking to too many right now. Gas is too expensive,” he explained to KTLA 5’s Samantha Cortese. “I’m really getting myself on track and about to break a whole bunch of people’s hearts, but it’s okay.”

Pharoah, along with Rachel Bloom, is kissing and telling in the new audiobook “Kiss & Tell: Stand Up & Stories About Love, Sex, Etc.”

“Rachel Bloom is really funny, she’s quick. She’s got a different perspective on relationships,” he said. “Everybody has a different perspective on relationships but still, at the end of the day, we’re all the same.”

The funnyman is also on tour right now, something he’s missed since the pandemic hit.

“It’s definitely good to get back in front of people again after such a long time,” Pharoah revealed. “Everybody’s just open and ready to laugh again because we’ve been closed up for a while.”

“Kiss & Tell: Stand Up & Stories About Love, Sex, Etc.” is out now wherever you get your audiobooks.