Would you rather have lunch with Jay-Z or get $500,000?

That question had sparked a conversation on X, formerly Twitter, in 2021, with the Brooklyn native’s streaming service TIDAL weighing in.

“Take the $500K,” TIDAL posted to X.

Two years later, Hov is weighing in himself.

He may have 99 problems, but answering this question didn’t seem to be one of them.

Jay-Z arrives at a special screening of “The Harder They Fall” on Oct. 13, 2021, at the Shrine in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

In a sit-down interview with CBS Mornings’ Gayle King, the mogul advised fans to take the cash.

“You got to take the money,” the rapper said.

When King said that fans may see a lunch with the entrepreneur as an opportunity to learn valuable lessons, he didn’t change his mind.

“Because you got all that in the music for $10.99. That’s a bad deal. I wouldn’t tell you to cut a bad deal,” he said in his free advice. “Take the $500,000, go buy some albums and listen to the albums. It’s all there.”

Jay also reminded King that he titled his 2001 album “The Blueprint” because he meant it was a blueprint to success for his fans.

“If you piece it together and really listen to the music for the words, for what it is, it’s all there. Everything that I said was going to happen, happened. Everything that I said I wanted to do, I’ve done, and there’s the blueprint,” he continued. “The blueprint, literally, to me and my life and my journey is there already.”