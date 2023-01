Jaymes Vaughan stars in MTV’s newest reality TV show, “The Real Friends of WeHo.” He spoke to KTLA about his role as a cast member. He also talked about the travel company he owns with his husband, actor Jonathan Bennett.

“The Real Friends of WeHo” premieres Friday, Jan. 20, at 9 p.m. on MTV.

This segment first aired on the KTLA Weekend Morning News on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.