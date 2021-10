Branford Marsalis talked about growing up in New Orleans with his father Ellis, who was also a jazz musician. He also talked about using his instrument as a medium to connect with his audience.

Branford Marsalis will be performing at The Soraya at 8 p.m. on Oct. 28, 29021. To purchase tickets to “An Evening with Branford Marsalis” and his jazz quartet, visit TheSoraya.org.

