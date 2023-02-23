Actress Jean Smart revealed she’s recovering from a heart procedure.

She made the announcement via a post on Instagram.

“February is American Heart Month – a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent successful heart procedure,” her caption read. “I am fortunate to have excellent care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate. Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor – I’m very glad I did!”

The “Hacks” star didn’t go into detail as to what exactly the procedure was.

Following her post, HBO Max and UTC issued a statement, which was obtained by Deadline.

“We are so happy that our beloved Jean Smart’s heart procedure was successful and she’s on the mend. HBO Max and UTV send their well wishes,” the statement read.

Production of season 3 of “Hacks” started in early January, but has since been placed on pause for Smart’s recovery, the publication reported.