Jeezy released a statement weeks after he reportedly filed for divorce from his wife Jeannie Mai Jenkins.

The couple split after two and a half years of marriage.

“The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart,” the Atlanta rapper said. “Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart.”

The couple has a 1-year-old daughter Monaco, which the “Soul Survivor” rapper called “the best gift” from their relationship.

“I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves,” he continued.

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai attend Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins’ 2nd Annual Sno Ball Gala at Flourish Atlanta on Sept. 29, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Divorce documents obtained by People say that the “Put On” rapper wants to share joint legal custody of Monaco.

According to the magazine, Jeezy’s filing said that the couple is “currently living in a bona fide state of separation,” and the marriage is “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.”

In September, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Jenkins, filed for divorce from the former cohost of “The Real” in Fulton County Superior Court. The couple had been spending most of their time in Jeezy’s hometown of Atlanta. The majority of Atlanta resides in Fulton County.

The “Adversity for Sale” author ended his note asking the public to “kindly request that you respect our family’s privacy as we focus on healing.”

Jeezy’s comments come a week after Mai Jenkins appeared on Sherri Shepherd’s daytime talk show “Sherri” and addressed the divorce for the first time publicly.

She told the host that she gave “God her pain.”

“I’m not going to lie, it takes every day, to just really sit and just be quiet in your thoughts, take care of me,” she continued.

Mai Jenkins credited her daughter for being her “North Star” amid the painful breakup.

“Because today, I’m able to look at her and I can say what would I advise you? If you were in my shoes? And it changes everything. So I’m so thankful to be a mom and I’m thankful to have her,” she said”

The “Raid the Cage” host also posted a cryptic note on Instagram that said: “Sometimes you need to take a break and disconnect to heal.”