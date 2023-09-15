It’s reportedly over for Jeannie Mai Jenkins and rapper Jeezy.

After two-and-a-half years of marriage, the couple is headed for divorce.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Jenkins, filed for divorce from the former cohost of “The Real” on Thursday in Fulton County Superior Court. The couple had been spending most of their time in Jeezy’s hometown of Atlanta. Majority of Atlanta resides in Fulton County.

The outlet stated the couple did have a prenuptial agreement.

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai attend Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins’2nd Annual Sno Ball Gala at Flourish Atlanta on Sept. 29, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Divorce documents obtained by PEOPLE say that the “Soul Survivor” rapper wants to share joint legal custody of the couple’s one-year-old daughter Monaco.

According to the magazine, Jeezy’s filing said that the couple is “currently living in a bona fide state of separation,” and the marriage is “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.”

The pair sparked relationship rumors in November of 2018. They hit it off after Jeezy appeared on “The Real” the talk show Mai sat on the panel of. In March 2020 Jeezy popped the question and then in 2021 the couple married at their home in Atlanta.

Neither of the two has addressed the split on either of their social media channels.

Jeezy posted a series of photos to Instagram on Thursday with the caption that read: “Too focused on who I’m becoming to focus on who’s not coming with me.”

On Wednesday, Mai posted a photo while attending Fashion Week in New York. Decked out in a pink pantsuit with a long train she wrote, “You’re welcome NY, for my complimentary street cleaning.”