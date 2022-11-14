Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is back on the road following a pause brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dunham was off the road for 18 months, which he said is rare because he’s never gone more than two weeks without doing a show in his entire career.

“I have been a ventriloquist and have been doing my act for 52 years,” he revealed to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “My honeymoon, I took a month and that was it.”

He said it was a “huge adjustment to sit at home and do nothing.” To make use of his time, he started building dummies and showing people online how he did it while creating a new character.

Now that the world has reopened, Dunham is hitting the ground running.

Right now, the funnyman is on the road for his tour called “Still Not Canceled.” He explained that his tours are a rehearsal for his next special. He tours for 18 months and builds up that material to be used for the big show.

His new standup show, “Me the People,” is set to air on Comedy Central. It takes place at the Warner Theatre in Washington D.C. He decided to do it at the nation’s capitol to be “in the thick of it.” He said he’s not holding back and will make fun of whoever is in office like in the days of Bob Hope and Johnny Carson.

This will be Dunham’s 11th comedy special.

Check out Dunham’s new standup special “Me the People” on Comedy Central on Nov. 28 at 8 p.m.