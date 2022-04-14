Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham joined us live to talk about his worldwide comedy tour, “Seriously.”

Some fun facts: he holds the Guinness Book of World Records for most tickets sold for a comedy tour, has had nine record-breaking comedy specials, was named Billboard’s top comedy tour for three years in a row and has 3.6 million YouTube subscribers, and 11 million Facebook followers.

One of his stops during this tour will be at the Honda Center in Anaheim on April 21.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 14, 2022.