Actor and comedian Jeff Foxworthy joined us live to promote his new Netflix stand-up comedy special “The Good Old Days.”

In his first solo stand-up special in 24 years, Foxworthy is remembering the good old days.

He also discusses parenting (your children and your parents), texting, the joy of getting a butt dial, conversations with his wife and recalls a much simpler time (or was it?).

The show premieres globally on Netflix on March 22.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 17, 2022.