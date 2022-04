Founding member of 98 Degrees, Jeff Timmons, joined us live to tell us that he has released a new dance single, “LIT.”

Jeff said he wanted to take a brand new direction from the successful 98 Degrees sound to a song that will ignite the airwaves and light up the dance scene.

“LIT” is the party song for Spring and Summer and an energetic jam for all ages. It debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes dance chart.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 19, 2022.