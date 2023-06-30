The “Worldwide Leader in Sports” is making major changes to its on-air programming after several longtime broadcast personalities were laid off Friday.

Reports indicate that ESPN will lay off as many as 20 on-air employees as part of a companywide shakeup, and news of the first casualties began trickling in Friday morning.

Among those given pink slips this week was longtime ESPN anchor and 27-year veteran of the company Suzy Kolber, who announced on Twitter she had been let go.

“Today I join the many hard-working colleagues who have been laid off,” Kolber wrote. “Longevity for a woman in this business is something I’m especially proud of.”

Kolber did not specify what she planned to do next with her career, but said she was looking for something “that gives back.”

Also given the ax by ESPN was a pair of NBA commentators who have played integral roles in the company’s varied basketball programs. Jeff Van Gundy, who operated as one-third of ESPN’s top NBA broadcast team, was apparently let go, according to the New York Post.

Van Gundy, a former NBA head coach of the New York Knicks and Miami Heat, was one of the most prominent voices in ESPN’s NBA coverage and just recently called the NBA Finals alongside play-by-play man Mike Breen and fellow color commentator Mark Jackson. Jackson’s job appears to be safe, but changes seem likely for the channel’s top broadcast team.

Jalen Rose, a 13-year NBA veteran and one of the network’s most recognized basketball analysts, was also shown the door by ESPN. He joins other analysts to be let go Friday, including college basketball analyst LaPhonso Ellis, “First Take” and “Around the Horn” contributor Max Kellerman, and NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young.

All three had been with the company for more than a decade, with Young having been a part of the network’s NFL coverage for more than 22 years.

NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay was also laid off, according to multiple reports. McShay formed a tandem with NFL Draft legend Mel Kiper and helped turn the NFL Draft into a must-see television event.

Ashley Brewer, an ESPN anchor who Los Angeles viewers may remember for her several years as a sports anchor at ABC 7, was also let go. Brewer announced the news on Twitter and said she was thankful for her time with ESPN and the opportunity to host the network’s iconic sports news program.

“I learned and grew so much as a broadcaster and person. I will really miss all of the wonderful friends I made along the way,” Brewer wrote, adding that her focus now turns to her upcoming wedding, which is in one week.

Several other big name on-air talents were expected to receive notice throughout the day.

ESPN parent company Disney had announced several rounds of major layoffs throughout the year as it looked to reduce costs by up to $5.5 billion. In total, about 7,000 Disney employees were expected to lose their jobs, accounting for about 3% of the workforce, CEO Bob Iger said at the time.