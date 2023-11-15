More of Matthew Perry’s “Friends” costars are honoring the actor.

On Wednesday morning, Jennifer Aniston posted a throwback photo with Perry to Instagram.

“Oh boy this one has cut deep… Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before,” she wrote. “We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be.”

Aniston also posted a screengrab of a text message between the two, something she said she plans on keeping “forever.”

“For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself if he didn’t hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die,” she explained. “His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard. In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again.”

“Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying ‘Could you BE any crazier?'”

The actress posted a heartfelt scene between the two actors during an episode of the hit sitcom. It’s when Perry’s character, Chandler Bing, attempts to say a serious goodbye to Aniston’s character, Rachel Green.

“Rest little brother,” Aniston ended her note. “You always made my day.”

Davis Schwimmer also took to Instagram to honor Perry on Wednesday.

“Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity,” he wrote.”

“I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes,” Schwimmer continued. “You had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers.

He shared a photo of the two decked out in ’80s-era clothing, taken from a throwback “Friends” episode. It was from the episode where Candler remembers when Monica, played by Courtney Cox, dropped a knife on his foot during Thanksgiving.

“This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time.”

“I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around— ‘Could there BE any more clouds?'”

On Tuesday afternoon, Perry’s on-screen wife, Courtney Cox, honored the actor as well on social media.

“I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day,” she wrote.

“When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites,” she explained.

She posted a clip from that “Friends” episode when it was revealed Chandler and Monica spent the night together ahead of Ross’s wedding.

“To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one-night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story,” she revealed. “In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say.

He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.”

Also on Tuesday, “Friends” star Matt LeBlanc shared a statement about Perry’s passing.

In an Instagram post, LeBlanc said it was an “honor” to consider Perry a friend.

“It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life,” LeBlanc wrote. “It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never.”

LeBlanc ended his tribute with a joke.

“Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

Perry died at his Los Angeles home in late October. He was 54 years old.

Authorities confirmed he was already dead when first responders arrived to find him propped up in a hot tub, after having initially been discovered by another person.

“Firefighters pulled the victim out of the jacuzzi and did a quick medical assessment to find he was deceased,” the Los Angeles Fire Department wrote in a statement obtained by the L.A. Times.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

The Los Angeles County coroner has deferred giving a cause of death, though no foul play is suspected, according to authorities.