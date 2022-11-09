Jennifer Aniston is slamming the decades-old rumor about why her marriage to Brad Pitt dissolved.

For years, the rumor mill claimed the couple’s main point of contention was children. However, the “Friends”‘ actress explained that wasn’t the case in a new interview with Allure magazine.

“It was absolute lies,” said Aniston of the “narrative that I was just selfish… I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid.”

The “Morning Show” star said she was indeed trying to get pregnant, just no one knew about it.

” It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” she revealed. She also said that “nobody” knew that was something she wanted for herself.

“All the years and years and years of speculation … It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it,” she continued. “I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

Aniston said she has “zero regrets” about how things worked out.

“I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore,” she said.

She said she’s opening up now because she has “nothing to hide.”

She went on to say that she feels the best in who she is at 53.