Netflix’s new thriller “The Watcher” is based on a true story of a stalker who terrorizes a married couple that moved into their dream home.

The Ryan Murphy series stars Jennifer Coolidge and Naomi Watts.

Coolidge, an East coast native, remembers reading about the story in the newspaper.

“It’s a very creepy story and it really happened to this family,” she told KTLA 5’s Olivia de Bortoli.

The real person behind “The Watcher” has yet to be caught- so he could be watching the series right now.

“This is why it’s good material worth examining and good for an audience to get lost in,” explained Watts. ” It could happen to anyone, right? No matter how good your neighborhood is, the story might be yours.”

“The Watcher” is streaming on Netflix now.