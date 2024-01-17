It’s no secret Jennifer Lopez loves love.

She’s now leaning into that narrative for a project she’s never quite done before.

Her upcoming album “This is Me… Now” will be accompanied by a full film titled “This Is Me… Now: A Love Story.”

The Amazon Original is an action-packed adventure that ties to JLo’s life story and journey to find love.

Prime Video

On Wednesday morning, she released the trailer for the movie through her newsletter, On the JLo.

“I have not been this nervous, excited, scared and thrilled to share something with you in years,” she wrote.

The trailer starts with the “I’m Real” singer on the back of a jet ski, her hair blowing in the wind.

“I know what they say about me. About hopeless romantics. That we’re weak but I’m not weak,” she narrates acknowledging the years of talk about her love life.

From there scenes of love, loss and redemption take over the screen with text that reads: “From the heart, soul and dreams of Jennifer Lopez.”

Prime Video

The film has quite the star-studded cast.

It stars Ben Affleck, Fat Joe, Trevor Noah, Kim Petras, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Jenifer Lewis, Jay Shetty, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Sadhguru and Derek Hough.

Dave Meyers serves as the movie’s director. He’s known for Ariana Grande’s “No Tears Left to Cry” and Harry Styles’ “Adore You.”

In the trailer, both Lopez and her on-screen friends confront her yearning for love.

At one point, her friends form a sort of intervention accusing her of being a sex addict.

“What!?” Lopez says agast.

Later on, the trailer shows Lopez in a group therapy session.

The main topic is matters of the heart.

Prime Video

“Jennifer has created a narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing,” the description on YouTube reads. “Dropping in tandem with her first studio album in a decade, this genre-bending Amazon original showcases her journey to love through her own eyes. With fantastical costumes, breathtaking choreography, and star-studded cameos, this panorama is an introspective retrospective of Jennifer’s resilient heart.”

Just last week, Lopez released the album’s first single “Can’t Get Enough,” which pokes fun at her many marriages. Hough plays one of her grooms.

The album “This is Me… Now” drops on Feb. 16 wherever you get your music.

The film, “This Is Me… Now: A Love Story” streams on Prime Video on Feb. 16 as well.