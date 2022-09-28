Jennifer Stone talked about her time on “Wizards of Waverly Place” and said that watching the show now gives her such a feeling of nostalgia.

She also talked about becoming a nurse and said good time management is the key to balancing acting and nursing. She said her own experience when she was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes is what pushed her to become a nurse.

She explained more about her partnership with Medtronic Diabetes and their new InPen system. She talked about what the system does and how it makes it easier for her to manage her diabetes.

For more information about the Medtronic InPen system, visit MedtronicDiabetes.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 28, 2022.