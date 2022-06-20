A New York Times bestselling author, actor and humorist, Jenny Mollen knows firsthand the power of a massive social media following. She’s also seen its dark side, how intoxicating those likes can be and the damage it can wield on one’s life, relationships and sense of reality.

Now Mollen, who has had countless readers in stitches with her hilarious, no holds barred essays in “Live Fast Die Hot” and “I like You Just the Way I Am,” releases her debut novel this summer, “City of Likes.”

