Actor Jeremy Renner is looking spry and moving well 10 months after a horrific accident that nearly cost him his life.

In a video posted to Renner’s Instagram, the “Hawkeye” actor can be seen skipping left and right and stretching his legs as he traverses a steep driveway before turning around to jog back to the top.

In the post, Renner said he was celebrating 10 months of recovery and reflecting on his progress.

Actor Jeremy Renner celebrates 10 months of recovery after his near-death experience by showing off his improved mobility on Nov. 14, 2023. (Jeremy Renner on Instagram)

“First attempt at any of this activity (especially at steep grade) and was brought to tears of joy, hopefulness, and gratitude for all your support along with my family and friends,” Renner wrote.

He added that he has many reasons to keep pushing himself, but said his fans and loved ones give him fuel to keep going.

Renner was seriously injured on New Year’s Day when he was run over by a large snowplow on his property in Nevada. The Marvel star suffered 30 broken bones and blunt chest trauma when he was rolled over by the large piece of heavy machinery.

Jeremy Renner is pictured in a Nevada hospital after suffering blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a snow plow accident on Jan. 1, 2023.

The actor said he was clearing snow when he was run over by his PistenBully snowplow while attempting to divert it away from his nephew.

In the months since, the “Mayor of Kingstown” actor has been working to regain his mobility, including using a cane for everyday walking.

In an interview earlier this year with Diane Sawyer, Renner said he was looking forward to one day resuming doing on-screen stunts and said he “chose to survive,” joking that he couldn’t be killed that easily.

“I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I’ve been refueled and refilled with love and titanium,” he said.

In the months since his accident, Renner has released a documentary series on Disney+ called “Rennervations,” and he is widely rumored to eventually reprise his role as Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, at some point in the next stage of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.