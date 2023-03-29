Jeremy Renner is revealing devastating details about the snow plow accident he was involved in on New Year’s Day.

In an upcoming interview with Diane Sawyer, the “Hawkeye” actor gets candid about his road to recovery.

When asked if he remembered the pain from the accident, he revealed that he was awake through the whole ordeal. “I (felt) all of (the pain),” he said.

On Jan. 1, Renner was injured by his PistenBully snowplow while attempting to save his nephew.

“I just perfectly see him, in a pool of blood coming from his head. I ran up to him. I didn’t think he was alive,” his nephew explained to Sawyer.

“I’d do it again,” Renner said about putting his life on the line for his family member. “Yeah, I’d do it again because it’s going right at my nephew.”

The 911 call was posted in the interview trailer and as the caller talks to the dispatcher, Renner can he heard moaning in pain in the background.

The “Mayor of Kingstown” actor broke about 30 bones when seven tons of machinery ran over him. Sawyer listed the injuries he sustained.

“Eight ribs broken in 14 places,” she began. “Right knee. Right ankle broken. Left leg tibia broken. The left ankle broken. Right clavicle broken. Right shoulder broken. Face eye socket, the jaw, the mandible broken. Lung collapsed. Pierced from the rib bone, your liver, which sounds terrible.”

Renner broke down in tears when asked about when he told his family, in sign language, that he was sorry.

“Yeah, ” he said holding back tears.

With all that being said, Renner has made a miraculous recovery.

“I chose to survive,” he said. “You can’t kill me! No way!”

He said he’s looking forward to one day doing on-screen stunts again.

“I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I’ve been refueled and refilled with love and titanium,” he said.

At the end of the day, when he looks in the mirror he sees “a lucky man.”

Renner’s interview with Sawyer airs on April 6 at 10 p.m. on ABC.