Jeremy Renner provided fans with an update on his recovery after a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day.

The actor is making strides in a new video posted to social media on Sunday.

On his Instagram stories, he posted a video of himself taking steps on an anti-gravity treadmill as part of his physical therapy.

In the clip, the “Hawkeye” star can be seen explaining the equipment to another man, which enables him to feel less weight so that he can feel supported as he walks.

“Now is the time for my body to rest and recover from my will,” the text over the video read.

Renner continues to recover at home and make steady improvements.

Three months ago, the actor suffered “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” after being run over by a snowcat, a large piece of machinery used to clear snow from roads and trails.

Renner broke 30 bones in the accident.