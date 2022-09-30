Jerry O’Connell was like a lot of people during the pandemic. He was unemployed and was working on finding his next gig.

When that job came, so did many others.

“I was on my couch, I was not working, and then I got that job on ‘The Talk’ and then three jobs came right after that,” he explained. “I think the moral of the story is: keep sending your resume out, everyone. Eventually, they have to hire you.”

Another job is alongside his wife, Rebecca Romijn, as the host of CBS’ “The Real Loveboat.” While many find dating shows as a way to gain clout on social media, O’Connell explained this was more of the real deal.

“These are people, like in the original ‘Love Boat,’ that have been hurt in a relationship or were in a relationship that didn’t go well, and they come on ‘The Real Love Boat’ to reignite that spark, and it really happened,” he confessed. “Love is found, love is lost, the sea is smooth, and the sea gets stormy.”

The KTLA superfan is also the host of the television version of the board game, Pictionary. The game show is a reboot of the late-’90s hit hosted by the late Alan Thicke.

It turns out, the job was a perfect fit for O’Connell.

“I’ve been playing Pictionary for 20 years with my wife, and now for the last 13 years with my children,” he revealed. “It’s been a blast. I can’t believe I’m saying this, ‘I’m a game show host now!'”

So, what is O’Connell doing with all the money he’s making?

“I’m sort of new to the hosting gig,” he said. “Hosting ‘The Real Love Boat’ was the first time I ever was the host of a reality show. So, I think they’re called quotes in Los Angeles. My quote is that of the beginner’s level right now.”

“Pictionary” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on Fox in Los Angeles. Check your local listings if you live outside L.A.

“The Real Love Boat” premiers on Oct. 5 on CBS.