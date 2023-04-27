Jerry Springer, the legendary daytime talk show host, has reportedly died at 79 years old.

The former mayor of Cincinnati died “peacefully at his suburban Chicago after a brief illness,” a spokesperson for the Springer family told KTLA 5 News.

A spokesperson for the Springer family told TMZ that the personality was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” said Jene Galvin, a lifelong friend and spokesman for the family. “He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”

Steve Wilkos, the former Director of Security of “The Jerry Springer Show,” posted to Instagram to honor Springer.

“I’m completely devastated,” Wilkos’ caption read. “I’ve the lost someone who completely changed my life. If you met Jerry you never met anyone better. You will be missed for all the remaining days I have in this wonderful life that you helped create.”

Born Gerald Norman Springer in London, England, he immigrated to Queens, New York, at 4 years old with his parents and older sister.

He graduated from Tulane University and Northwestern University Law School and served in the United States Army Reserves.

Springer was Cincinnati’s 56th mayor from 1977 to 1978. He also served on the Cincinnati council from 1971 to 1974 and then from 1975 to 1982.

He even ran for governor of Ohio in 1982 on the Democratic ticket; however, that run proved unsuccessful.

He left the political field to pursue a career in television and was a news anchor and commentator at WLWT before beginning his career in daytime TV.

“The Jerry Springer Show,” a smash hit for 27 years, consisted of outrageous storylines, which ended up in huge brawls on stage while the audience chanted “Jerry, Jerry, Jerry.”

The show’s final episode aired in syndication on July 26, 2018, before reruns started airing on The CW in September of 2018.

The show debuted in 1991 as a political program before transforming into what we know today.

Other television ventures included “Judge Jerry,” which ran from 2019 to 2022. He hosted the dating game show “Baggage” on the Game Show Network from 2010 to 2015.

In 2015, he debuted “The Jerry Springer Podcast” via his website.

Recently, Springer competed in Season 8 of “The Masked Singer” as the beetle.

Funeral services and a memorial gathering are currently being developed.

To remember Springer, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, you consider following his spirit and make a donation or commit to an act of kindness to someone in need or a worthy advocacy organization.

As he always said, “Take care of yourself, and each other.”

Springer is survived by his daughter, Katie Springer, and his sister, Evelyn.