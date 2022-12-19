This past year has been a transformative one for actor Jesse Metcalfe.

“I feel like I’m moving away from the previous things I was known for, like the “matinee idol” stuff,” he explained to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News. “I’m really looking to work with edgier directors and certain producers.”

Metcalfe said 2022 was a “wild year” for him and a bit of a “roller coaster ride” because he has three films coming out in 2023.

He starred in the “Latin from Manhattan,” which he said is currently on the festival circuit. The Thomas Mignone-directed film also stars Drea de Matteo, Elizabeth Rodriguez of “Orange is the New Black,” and Taryn Manning.

Another highly anticipated film stars Metcalfe alongside Dennis Quaid and Heather Graham. It’s called “On a Wing and a Prayer” and is about a passenger who unexpectedly has to fly a plane after the pilot dies.

“I’m really excited about that one, it’s just an amazing cast,” he gushed.

The former “Sunset Beach” soap star just finished a film in Las Vegas called “The Comic Shop” from newcomer director Jonathan Bowen.

When it comes to working with new faces, Metcalfe doesn’t mind taking the leap of faith.

“Who wants to stay in the same place for their entire lives? We want our careers and our lives to progress and move forward,” he said. “As I learn more things about the business and the type of career I want to have, my heart almost forces me to make certain decisions.”

Metcalfe’s forward-thinking had him finally release an album for his fans of “Chesapeake Shores,” where he showed off his musical chops.

“It’s a bit of a hobby. I haven’t taken it on the road yet so to speak,” he said. “I’m so thankful for the Hallmark Channel for allowing me to do this amazing series. I think we were able to create some really cool moments.”

“Chesapeake Shores” just aired its final season.