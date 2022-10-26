KTLA’s Olive de Bortoli sat down with Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne to talk about their new thriller on Netflix, “The Good Nurse.”

Chastain plays an altruistic night nurse who wants to help people and try to save lives but Redmayne’s character waltzes into her hospital and little does she know that he is a serial killer who is out to get her patients.

The duo talked about the show and their time with the professional medical extras on set and one thing they really took away from it all was humming the tune “Staying Alive” by the Bee Gees as they learned how to do the proper technique for CPR.

“If you think “Staying Alive” and you get your disco on your going to save a life,” revealed the Chastain.

“The Good Nurse” is streaming on Netflix now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 26, 2022.