Jillian Bell and Natalie Morales joined us to talk about their new film that they made in lockdown called “I’m Totally Fine”. They spoke about how great it was to work on a show as friends. The film is about two friends, one passes away and then comes back as a ghost.

“I’m Totally Fine” will be in theaters and available on demand and digital next Friday, November 4th.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on October 27, 2022