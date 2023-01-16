For many people wanting to get healthy and fit, January tends to motivate them to make the big lifestyle change.

“January is when they want to get going,” Jillian Michaels explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “It provides an extra incentive, why not capitalize on it? Everybody loves a blank slate, a fresh start.”

The fitness and wellness expert provides a number of resources to help those looking to take control of their health.

Jillian Michaels: The Fitness App is what she calls a “one-stop shop,” which provides workouts, meal plans, meditations and more. It’s been credited as being one of the top fitness apps across the globe.

For those looking for more information, Michaels interviews some of the top medical experts in all fields of wellness on her podcast “Keeping It Real.”

She gives her listeners the tools to help them possibly reverse Type-2 Diabetes, fight metabolic diseases, improve their gut health, live to be 100 years old, and more.

“I’m trying to give people the most accurate and cutting-edge medical information so they can take control of every aspect of their health,” she said. “Then of course it’s all the food, all the fitness, all the empowering inspirational stuff as well.”

“Keeping It Real” is available wherever you get your podcasts.

You can download The Fitness App on the App store and Google Play.