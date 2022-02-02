Jim Belushi shares why he calls cannabis ‘the best marriage counselor’

Actor, comedian, singer and now cannabis grower, Jim Belushi joined the morning show to discuss the season finale of his reality show “Growing Belushi.” The Discovery original tracks Belushi’s endeavorers towards expanding his boutique style cannabis farm in Oregon to a nationwide business. From sophisticated cultivation to superior genetics, see why Belushi calls one of his marijuana strains “The marriage counselor.”

“Growing Belushi” airs Wednesdays at 10pm on Discovery.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 02, 2022.