Since the start of the strike, late-night talk shows have been placed on pause.

Now, they’re being put to work to help out their colleagues.

In support of striking staff, Stephen Colbert, Seth Myers, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and John Oliver have joined forced for their own limited podcast.

TV show hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon speak onstage during the 63rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Sept. 18, 2011, in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

It’s called “Strike Force Five,” and yes – all five men will be the hosts.

Spotify made the announcement on Tuesday, with the first episode launching on Aug. 30.

“The series will run for at least twelve episodes, with each host serving as a rotating moderator,” the announcement read. “All proceeds received by the hosts from ‘Strike Force Five’ will go to out-of-work staff from the hosts’ respective shows, including ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,’ ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,’ ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live,’ ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’, and ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.'”

The show is sponsored by Mint Mobile and Diageo. The brands supported by these two companies are Ryan Reynolds’ Under Aviation American Gin, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, George Clooney’s Casamigos and Ketel One Vodka.