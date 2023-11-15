Actors are now back to work and Hollywood is preparing for awards season.

With that being said, a familiar face is returning to host the 96th Academy Awards.

Jimmy Kimmel will be back to host the upcoming ceremony for the fourth time. He previously hosted in 2017, 2018 and 2023.

Emmy nominee Molly McNearney, who’s Kimmel’s wife and the co-head writer of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” returns as the ceremony’s executive producer for the second year in a row.

Host Jimmy Kimmel appears onstage carrying sound equipement at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

“I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times,” said Kimmel in a statement obtained by Variety.

McNearney said she’s “especially honored to be part of the Oscars team this year.”

“We are thrilled about Jimmy returning to host and Molly (McNearney) returning as executive producer for the Oscars,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President. “They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience. We are deeply grateful to Jimmy, Molly and their teams for their incredible creativity and partnership and for going on this ride with us again.”

The late-night talk show host is one of six people who have hosted the Oscars four or more times. His fourth run will tie him with Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon.

Meanwhile, the legendary Bob Hope hosted the ceremony 19 times, Billy Crystal hosted for nine times and Johnny Carson did it five times.

The 2024 show will air on ABC and will be produced by Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan. Hamish Hamilton is set to be the director.

Oscar nominations will be announced on Jan. 23. 2024.

The 96th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024.