No one makes us laugh more than comedian Jo Koy.

Just last month, the dear friend of the KTLA 5 Morning News revealed that he will be hosting the upcoming Golden Globe Awards.

The “Easter Sunday” star is excited for the opportunity and has enjoyed being in the writers’ room preparing for the event.

“It’s been great, I’m not going to lie,” he explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “Man, this has been such a beautiful moment. I’m taking it all in.”

Chris Rock even called Koy to offer him advice for the big night. He advised him to “take in the moment” and “watch the show and be there ready.”

He’s taking that advice seriously and has been cramming.

“Every single movie, anything that’s been nominated, I’ve been watching. I told everybody ‘I’m not celebrating New Year’s Eve you guys go ahead and do your thing. I’m watching ‘Oppenheimer’.'”

As for his picks, he was a bit coy but did reveal one project he’s rooting for.

“I’m biased for one show and that’s of course because I’m friends with somebody and that’s ‘Beef.’ I want ‘Beef’ to take it home,” he said. “It’s just such a great show. If you haven’t watched it, make sure you do. It’s amazing.”

Hosting an awards show is something the “Comin’ in Hot” comedian has wanted to do for some time and now his dream is coming true.

“It feels good to finally get recognized and that’s the position that I’m in now,” he explained.

Looking ahead, Koy does want to focus on one major thing and that’s to have fun.

“Hollywood was shut down for so long. The writers’ strike, the acting strike. It’s time to celebrate and I think everyone’s just wanting to have fun, man and that’s what I want to do,” he revealed. “I just want to make people laugh and that’s what this night is going to be. It’s going to be a celebration. We’re not picketing anymore. We’ve been blessed to do this job called entertainment and let’s celebrate, let’s have fun.”

The 81st Golden Globes are live on Jan. 7 at 5 p.m. PST on CBS and will also be streaming on Paramount.