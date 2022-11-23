There’s no better way to kick off the day before Thanksgiving than with funnyman Jo Koy.

The comedian joined anchors Sam Rubin, Jessica Holmes, Lu Parker, and Mark Kriski on KTLA 5’s brand-new set to talk about his upcoming shows in Southern California.

Koy is still riding high from his successful film “Easter Sunday.” The film is on DVD, Blu-Ray, and on demand right now.

“Just the DVD and the Blu-Ray at Target, it’s just it’s so cool. So cool to see that on the shelves,” he gushed. “Because I thought that was done. I thought they don’t make those anymore!”

His latest standup special is streaming now on Netflix and was filmed at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

When it comes to his writing style, he explained that he just likes to “get on stage and just let it out.”

“I have a little nephew that’s trying to get into stand up and he sticks to what he writes on paper, and I’m like, ‘just feel it. If you feel something in your head, just say it,'” Koy revealed.

While the “Comin’ in Hot” star is busy, we couldn’t help but ask if love is on his brain.

“I’m really hyper-focused right now. This is the biggest tour I’ve ever been on. This is the most arenas I’ve ever done. I’ve waited for this moment, this is my 33rd year, so I don’t really have time for that,” Koy said being coy.

For information on his tour head here.

All of Koy’s shows in Long Beach this week are already sold out, but there are still a few seats left for his shows at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Dec. 1 and Dec. 3.