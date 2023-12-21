Comedian Jo Koy has been tapped to host the Golden Globe Awards in January.

“We are thrilled to announce that Jo Koy is hosting the 81st Annual Golden Globes,” the show posted to X, formerly Twitter.

The account’s caption accompanied a video message from the comedian himself.

“Okay, I’m making this video because I’m super excited to announce that the Golden Globes are in a couple (of) weeks and you’re probably wondering who the host is – it’s me! Jo Koy!” he exclaimed.

“I can’t wait to see you guys there, I love you,” he ended his message saying.

“We are thrilled to have Jo host the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards and bring his infectious energy and relatable humor to kick off Hollywood’s award season. We can’t wait to see what he has in store for the stars in the room and a global audience,” said Helen Hoehne, Golden Globes president. “We know Jo is bringing his A-game.”

The Golden Globes ceremony kicks off awards season by celebrating the best in television and film.

However, this year it received a major overhaul.

In June, Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge acquired all the Golden Globes’ assets, rights and properties from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

This led to the HFPA being shut down, a move that followed issues with the organization.

Over the years, the HFPA has been slammed over its lack of diversity. Additionally, Phillip Berk, the HFPA’s former president, has been accused of assaulting Brendan Fraser years ago.

This means a new group voted on and will present the awards this year.

The Golden Globes take place Jan. 7 at 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.