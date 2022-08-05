Jo Koy’s standup routine is based on funny anecdotes from his Filipino-American family, especially his mother.

He’s taken all those funny tales and placed them in his new movie, “Easter Sunday.” The comedian had the movie already in his mind when a Hollywood heavyweight wanted to pursue a film with him.

“It was Spielberg,” the comedian explained. “It was Steven who saw my special ‘Coming in Hot’ and he’s the one that made the call and brought me into Amblin and said ‘I want to make a movie based on your life.'”

When the “Jaws” director asked if Koy had any ideas, he presented his idea for “Easter Sunday.”

The film follows the funnyman who plays a struggling actor who attends a gathering of his loud and dysfunctional family on Easter Sunday. While the movie centers around the Filipino culture, it’s relatable across the board.

“There is a universal appeal,” Koy explained. “I was going to tell my story no matter what. It always upset me that they’re like ‘it’s too specific’ and I’m like ‘well, that doesn’t make sense because I sold two Chase Centers out, where the Golden State Warriors are playing during the playoffs. So you tell me if it’s too specific. That’s not 28,000 Filipinos in there.'”

“We’re all relatable, man,” he reasoned. “We really are. Funny is funny, man.”

“Easter Sunday” is in theaters now.