Jodie Sweetin touched on her first time in Ireland to film an episode of “Name That Tune.”

Sweetin also talked about braving the jungle in Panama on “Beyond the Edge,” while competing to win money for her favorite charity.

New episodes of “Beyond the Edge” air at 9 p.m. on Wednesdays on CBS.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 20, 2022.