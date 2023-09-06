Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have released a joint statement about their divorce.

The couple posted it to Instagram early Wednesday morning.

“After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

The statement comes hours after news broke that Jonas filed for divorce from the “Game of Thrones” actress in Miami-Dade County.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

According to court documents obtained by Today.com and People, Jonas filed a petition for dissolution of marriage on Sept. 5. The document states “The marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.”

The petition also mentions that the couple’s two children have been living with Jonas as of late. However, the documents read that “it is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility.”

The couple welcomed daughter Willa in July 2020, and in July 2022, the couple welcomed their second child.

While no name was publicly announced, it’s been reported that they had another girl.

The children have been spending time with Jonas in Miami and in different cities across the country. Currently, the Jonas Brothers are on tour.

They are set to stop in L.A. at Dodger Stadium on Sept. 9.