Joey Ben-Zvi grew up in Beverly Hills and is now one hot commodity as he becomes one of the breakout stars on the reality Netflix series, “Buying Beverly Hill.”

This series is a spin-off to Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” where viewers have followed Housewife Kyle Richards, her friends, and her family for quite some time but now her husband Mauricio Umansky is getting his time in the limelight as his real estate company, The Agency, takes on a life of its own.

Ben-Zvi who has been in Umansky’s life for quite some time, and who he was even mentored by, is now taking what he learned and putting it to the test as he shows, sells, and hangs out in some of the most beautiful and valuable homes in California.

You can watch “Buying Beverly Hills” on Netflix now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 26, 2022.