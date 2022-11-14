“Days of Our Lives” actor John Aniston has died at 89.

He passed away on Nov. 11.

The longtime soap star famously played Victor Kiriakis on the NBC series for over 36 years. He’s also the father of actress Jennifer Aniston.

On Monday morning, the “Friends” actress took to Instagram to issue a statement on her father’s passing.

“Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston. You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less,” the post read. “You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I’ll love you till the end of time.”

This past June, the actor was honored with a Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award for his longtime on the soap. However, he didn’t appear at the ceremony. His daughter Jennifer appeared virtually to celebrate on behalf of her dad.

Most recently, Aniston appeared in an episode of “Days of Our Lives” that aired on Nov. 11.

The Soap Opera posted to Twitter to honor Aniston’s life and career.

“Our hearts are broken over the loss of our beloved family member John Aniston,” the show tweeted. “We love you, John. Your legend will live on.”

The actor was born in Crete, Greece in 1933.

He began his acting career in 1962 as an officer in “87th Precinct.” He landed his legendary “Days of Our Lives” role in July of 1985.

His various television appearance also includes “Gilmore Girls,” “The West Wing,” “My Big Fat Greek Life,” and “Mad Men.”

Along with his daughter Jennifer, Aniston leaves behind a son, Alex Aniston. He also leaves behind his wife Sherry Rooney.

Aniston and Rooney married in 1984. His first wife and Jennifer’s mom, Nancy Dow, died in 1980.