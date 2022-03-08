Jon Barinholtz discusses NBC’s brand-new comedy series ‘American Auto’

Actor, producer and comedian Jon Barinholtz joined us live to talk about starring as Payne Motors’ heir and executive Wesley Payne on NBC’s comedy series “American Auto.”

The show follows the offbeat executives and employees of a major automobile company in Detroit who are trying to adjust to a rapidly shifting industry.

It premiered in January and is currently airing new episodes on NBC, while streaming on Peacock and Hulu. The finale airs March 8.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 8, 2022.