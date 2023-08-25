The wrestling world is honoring WWE superstar Bray Wyatt.

On Thursday, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque, who goes by the name Triple H in the ring, announced Wyatt’s death on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Wyatt, whose real name is Windham Rotunda, was just 36 years old.

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda — also known as Bray Wyatt — unexpectedly passed earlier today,” Levesque said. “Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”

Bray Wyatt enters the arena to fight in the pitch black event during the WWE Royal Rumble event at the Alamodome on Jan. 28, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. (Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

After the announcement, condolences started pouring in on social media.

Wrestler-turned-movie star, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, took to X to honor Wyatt.

“I’m heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in-ring work and connection with (the) WWE universe. Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling,” he wrote. “Still processing losing the GOAT, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today. My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time. As always, ‘thank you for the house,'” Johnson wrote.

John Cena said that Wyatt “brought out the best” in him in the ring. The pair famously fought at Wrestlemania XXX in New Orleans in 2014.

“Devastated by the news of the passing of Windham Rotunda,” he posted to X. “My heart goes out to the entire Rotunda family. Windham brought the best out of me in so many ways. I’m forever grateful for the moments we shared. A sad day for all those he reached around the world. RIP.”

WWE Hall of Famer, Mick Foley, called the news of Wyatt’s passing “awful.”

“Just terribly sad for his family, friends and fans,” he wrote. “I thought so highly of Bray Wyatt, and was so flattered when he started using the mandible claw for his finisher. He was a true visionary; one of the most compelling presences that wrestling has ever seen.”

“Between your laugh and being able to witness your greatness every time you performed, you are truly irreplaceable,” wrote WWE wrestler Bayley on Instagram. “You’ve made an untouchable impact on this industry and treated everyone so kindly through it all. I’ll cherish our silly dirty handshake forever. I’m in disbelief with the rest of the world. My heart aches for Windham’s family, fans, and everyone who knew and loves him.”

Wyatt first competed in the WWE as Husky Harris in Season 2 of WWE NXT in 2010.

After a hiatus, he reappeared as Bray Wyatt leading a group known as The Wyatt Family alongside Luke Harper and Erick Rowan. Wyatt went on to have high-profile matches at WrestleMania with Cena, The Undertaker and Randy Orton.

In 2019, Wyatt debuted “The Fiend,” a clown-like alter ego that captivated WWE audiences. Wyatt was a three-time world champion in the WWE.

Wyatt’s former stable mate Luke Harper, whose real name is Jon Huber, died in December 2020.

Wyatt returned to WWE in October 2022. His last televised match took place at the 2023 Royal Rumble in January, when he defeated LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match.

His cause of death has not been disclosed.

Wyatt leaves behind his fiancee, former WWE ring announcer, Joseann “Jojo” Offerman. Her father, Jose Offerman, played for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 1990 to 1995.

The couple had two children together, a son and a daughter. Wyatt also has two other daughters from his previous marriage.

The wrestler is the second well-known wrestling figure to die this week. Beloved hardcore wrestling icon Terry Funk died on Wednesday.