John Goodman is showing off his weight loss progress.

The 70-year-old actor showed off his slim look at the Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 18.

The “Roseanne” star began his weight loss journey in 2007. At his heaviest, he weighed reportedly 392 pounds. He’s lost over 200 pounds since then, according to Page Six.

“This didn’t happen overnight — it’s been an ongoing process,” Goodman’s personal trainer Mackie Shilstone said of his progress on Instagram.

To take charge of his health, Goodman said he quit drinking, hired a personal trainer and changed his diet to a Mediterranean-style eating plan. Now, he only eats whole foods and grains that are rich in nutrients like fresh produce, fish and chicken, Men’s Health reported.

He has also said he works out six days a week and makes sure to hit 10,000 to 12,000 steps a day.

Goodman currently stars in the HBO series “The Righteous Gemstones.”