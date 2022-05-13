Former N.B.A player John Salley John joined us to talk about his new show, “Sneakerella.”

The show is set in the vibrant street-sneaker subculture of New York City. It introduces El (Jacobs), an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens who works as a stock boy in the shoe store that once belonged to his late mother. El hides his artistic talent from his overburdened stepfather and two mean-spirited stepbrothers who constantly stomp on any opportunity that comes his way.

When El meets Kira King (Underwood), the fiercely independent daughter of legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King (Salley), sparks fly as the two bonds over their mutual affinity for sneakers.

“Sneakerella” launches Friday, exclusively on Disney+.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 13, 2022.