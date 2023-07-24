In a new interview, John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse on “Full House,” says he wanted to quit the show after he felt upstaged by Jodie Sweetin in one of the show’s first table reads.

In the interview on the YouTube talk show “Hot Ones,” Stamos recalled calling his agent from a pay phone and saying, “Get me the (expletive) off this show!”

“I hated that show,” said Stamos. “Obviously, I ended up loving it.”

Stamos explained that when he accepted the role of Uncle Jesse, he was under the impression that children in the series would be “background” characters, and was at first unpleasantly surprised during a table read when Sweetin’s character, Stephanie, got all the laughs.

“They couldn’t even hear my lines they were laughing so hard at her,” said Stamos.

He said he later realized there was no central character on the show.

“The central character was love,” said Stamos. “I fought it for a long time, then I finally said, ‘What am I doing? It’s a beautiful show, filled with sweetness and kindness.'”

Full House aired from 1987-1995 and was then followed up by a second series on Netflix called “Fuller House,” which ran from 2016-2020.