Over the weekend, Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies held a blockbuster auction called “Hollywood Classy and Contemporary.”

The two-day event auctioned over 1,400 artifacts from some of the greatest films of the Silent Era, the Golden Age of Hollywood and some newer films. The genres span from Sci-Fi, action, Fantasy classics and more.

The headlining item was John Travolta’s iconic polyester suit from “Saturday Night Fever,” which was sold at auction for a whopping $260,000.

However, Travolta didn’t actually wear the three-piece suit during the dance in the movie. He did wear it in the music video for the song and for the movie’s poster.

More big items from famous films were sold as well.

Marty McFly’s famous hoverboard from “Back to the Future 2,” sold for $91,000.

From the “Harry Potter” franchise, an “Albus Dumbledore” elder wand prop used by Michael Gambon in “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix “sold for $130,000.

From the Marvel Cinematic Universal, an original hero Iron Man Mark XLVI helmet worn by Robert Downey Jr. in “Captain America: Civil War” sold for $127,000.

A program for the May 19, 1962 event “New York’s Birthday Salute to President Kennedy” signed by Marilyn Monroe sold for $88,900, over eight times its original estimate of $10,000. The event took place at Madison Square Garden where Monroe famously crooned “Happy Birthday, Mister President” while wearing a sheer, skin-tight Jean-Louis gown that she’d been sewn into just before the event.

The sale was held in front of a live audience at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills and online with thousands of bidders and collectors from around the world participating on Julien’s Live.