Editors Note: A previous version of this story listed Depp’s age incorrectly. This version has been updated with his correct age.

Johnny Depp is officially on TikTok.

His first video on the social media platform pays tribute to his fans.

It starts with a montage showing his supporters holding signs and rallying for him outside of the courthouse during his trial against ex-wife Amber Heart. The video then shows fans giving him a standing ovation during his recent concerts in England.

“To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together,” Depp’s caption read. “We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you.”

The actor signed the caption off with “My love & respect, JD.”

Sometime on Monday, the TikTok account @johnnydepp was created. As of Tuesday morning, before any videos were posted, the account had 3.5 million followers and counting.

TikTok users posted reaction and discussion videos daily during Depp’s six-week trial, many in support of the 58-year-old actor. #Justiceforjohnnydepp videos currently have 20.2 billion views on TikTok, while #justiceforamberheard videos have 86.3 million views.

Some speculate that Depp’s move to the social media platform is him gearing up for a comeback. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star is already present on Facebook and Instagram. He posted statements to both sites following his trial.

Depp was awarded $10 million in the libel lawsuit over an op-ed piece Heard, 36, wrote in the Washington Post. Although Depp was never named in the article, Heard described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp alleged that Heard lied about him abusing her before and during their 15-month marriage.

A jury awarded Heard $2 million in damages in her countersuit against Depp, finding that Heard was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers, who accused her of creating a detailed hoax that included roughing up their apartment to look worse for police.

Besides joining TikTok, Depp has celebrated his court victory publicly by performing with Jeff Beck in England and spending more than $60,000 on dinner at an Indian restaurant there, according to Indian news outlet The Indian Express.