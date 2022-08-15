Johnny Depp is headed back to the director’s chair.

He is set to direct “Modigliani,” a film about the Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Actor Al Pacino and producer Barry Navidi will serve as co-producers.

The film is based on the Dennis McIntyre play and adapted for the screen by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski. The film follows a tumultuous 48 hours that changes Modigliani’s life in Paris in 1916.

The film is Depp’s latest European project as he makes his return to the big screen following this summer’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The 59-year-old is also playing King Louis XV in the historical love story “Jeanne du Barry.” Shooting reportedly began in July

“The saga of Mr. Modigliani’s life is one that I’m incredibly honored, and truly humbled, to bring to the screen,” Depp said in a news release. “It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph – a universally human story all viewers can identify with.”

The last movie Depp directed was 1997’s “The Brave,” where he directed both Marlon Brando and himself.

The Hollywood reporter says production is set to start in Europe in the spring of 2023 and the casting will be “revealed shortly.”