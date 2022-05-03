Jon Hamm sat down with our Sam Rubin to talk about the new “Top Gun: Maverick” film.
The action-adventure film will release on May 27.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 3, 2022.
by: Sam Rubin, Monica Cooper, Kobe Siy
Posted:
Updated:
