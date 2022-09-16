Jon Hamm has received much attention lately for his lack of moves to woo Progressive spokeswoman Flo in the insurance company’s commercials.

It turns out, the actor revealed the two had a past.

“People don’t realize this, Stephanie Courtney, who plays Flo in those commercials, was in the pilot of ‘Mad Men’. She played one of the switchboard operators,” he explained. “So, it’s on her for not recognizing me. That’s a real failure of her imagination, not mine.”

The Emmy-award winning actor has had a busy summer, coming off the success of his role in “Top Gun: Maverick.”

During promotion of the film, Hamm confessed that the film’s lead, Tom Cruise, is “the last movie star,” and he still feels that way today.

“The performance of that film has proven there’s nobody like him,” Hamm explained.

He went on to discuss the month-long press tour for the film, which included meeting royalty, a jet flyover, an honorary Palme d’Or from the Cannes Film Festival and a firework display, all for Cruise.

Hamm is continuing the trend of throwing it back to the ’80s.

His latest film “Confess, Fletch” is a refreshed version of the character made popular by Chevy Chase. The “Bridesmaids” actor wanted to introduce “Fletch” to a new audience and with the tone more aligned with the novel instead of Chase’s portrayal.

“It leans way more into the mystery aspect, more into the globetrotting aspect,” he clarified.

Hamm’s next role will bring him to the newsroom as he joins Apple TV+’s “Morning Show.”

So, did he get the gig because of his commercial calling out the tech giant for not including him in any of its shows?

“If I knew that I could just go to a commercial and demand a job on any network or any studio, I would have done a lot more of those earlier in my career,” he laughed. “I think I was in the right place at the right time.”

He credited his longtime friendship with Jennifer Aniston to being a key part in getting him onboard.

Hamm’s new movie “Confess, Fletch” debuts in theaters and on digital on Sept. 16.